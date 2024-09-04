TIAA Trust National Association Has $6.75 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Target were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its position in Target by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 174 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.68.

Target stock opened at $151.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.09.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.28%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,173.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,768.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

