Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth $136,000.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $89.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.73. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

