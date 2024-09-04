Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $177,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,700,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,586,000 after buying an additional 382,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,029,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,001,000 after acquiring an additional 355,054 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,291,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,274,000 after acquiring an additional 707,159 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after acquiring an additional 93,614 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $121.28 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $124.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.53 and a 200-day moving average of $116.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

