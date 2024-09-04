Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $78,000 Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 625.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,117 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 479.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 15,332 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of KB Home by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Down 3.3 %

KBH opened at $80.94 on Wednesday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $42.11 and a twelve month high of $88.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average of $71.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.80.

KB Home Announces Dividend

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 18th. The construction company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.37. KB Home had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KBH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

