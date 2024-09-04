Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 79.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 35,134 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $23,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 454.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 10.1% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,112 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $675.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $660.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33. The company has a market capitalization of $291.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $554.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.45.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 433 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.19, for a total transaction of $271,140.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,757 shares of company stock valued at $85,648,496. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

