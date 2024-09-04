Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 21.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.4% during the first quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 3.4% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Prologis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

NYSE PLD opened at $128.36 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.64 and a 52-week high of $137.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.69 and a 200-day moving average of $118.95. The company has a market capitalization of $118.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.