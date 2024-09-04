Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Security National Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $275.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.43. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.40.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

