Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 14,550 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 52,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $818,000.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $8.15.
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Dividend Announcement
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.
