Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 19,778 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,076 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,778 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDD. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 37,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 98,466 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 7.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 139,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,153 shares in the last quarter.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Stock Performance

EDD stock opened at $4.92 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $5.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Cuts Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

