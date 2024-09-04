Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 12.8% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 44,590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,309,637 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $179,805,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 225,176 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $17,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 360,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.84. The company has a market cap of $105.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock valued at $865,514. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Bank of America upped their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.21.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

