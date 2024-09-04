Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 5,631 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.0% during the second quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR opened at $50.25 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.93.

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

