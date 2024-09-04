Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Acquired by Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Toyota Motor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 981,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,901,000 after purchasing an additional 8,197 shares during the period. Marketfield Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Marketfield Asset Management LLC now owns 23,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Fox Hill Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,879,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,910,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 47.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Trading Down 0.1 %

Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $185.89. 44,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.03. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $159.04 and a 12-month high of $255.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.48 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 14.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Friday, June 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.