Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider John Eales Buys 44,206 Shares

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ – Get Free Report) insider John Eales bought 44,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$53,047.20 ($36,086.53).
Trajan Group Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74.
Trajan Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trajan Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Why Dick’s Could Be a Slam Dunk for Your Investment Portfolio
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Introduction to Fibonacci Retracement Levels
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Top 3 Stocks to Outperform the S&P 500 in a Downturn
Receive News & Ratings for Trajan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trajan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.