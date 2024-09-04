Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) Insider John Eales Buys 44,206 Shares

Sep 4th, 2024

Trajan Group Holdings Limited (ASX:TRJ) insider John Eales bought 44,206 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$1.20 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of A$53,047.20 ($36,086.53).

Trajan Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.74.

Trajan Group Company Profile

Trajan Group Holdings Limited develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes analytical and life science products and devices in Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It operates through Analytical Products and Life Science Solutions segments.

Further Reading

