Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Travel + Leisure stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.62. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.13. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.63%. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1,025.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 196,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 179,149 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure during the 4th quarter valued at $2,081,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,016,000 after buying an additional 131,796 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $4,739,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 125.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after buying an additional 29,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

