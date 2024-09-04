Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.98

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $60.93, with a volume of 6460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

Trend Micro Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.86 and a beta of 0.63.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. Trend Micro had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $440.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Trend Micro Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers platforms, such as vision one platform, attack surface management, extended detection and response (XDR), cloud security, endpoint security, network security, email security, OT/ICS security, and threat intelligence.

