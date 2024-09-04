Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRVI. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Trevi Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Trevi Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ TRVI opened at $2.97 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trevi Therapeutics

In related news, insider Thomas Sciascia sold 18,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.76, for a total value of $51,501.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 23,315 shares of company stock valued at $65,123 over the last 90 days. 24.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trevi Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in Trevi Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $4,395,000. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 2,535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 829,100 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 27.3% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,344,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 7,381,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rosalind Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 465,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.