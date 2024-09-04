Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.291 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Tri-Continental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.
Tri-Continental Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of TY stock opened at $31.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. Tri-Continental has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.
