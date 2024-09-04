Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.64

Trigon Metals Inc. (CVE:TM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.66, with a volume of 14671 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Trigon Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.80 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

Get Trigon Metals alerts:

Trigon Metals (CVE:TM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trigon Metals had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 1,849.77%. The firm had revenue of C$13.73 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Trigon Metals Inc. will post 0.3431373 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African continent. The company primarily explores for copper, lead, and silver deposits. It holds an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which consists of five mining licenses that covers approximately 1,219 hectares and prospecting license covering 6,671 hectares located in Northern Namibia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trigon Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigon Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.