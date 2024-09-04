trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on trivago from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.36.

trivago Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $6.21.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.25 million. trivago had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On trivago

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at about $393,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in trivago by 10.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 721,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 67,053 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Inflection Point Investments LLP bought a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About trivago

(Get Free Report)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Articles

