Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
Separately, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
