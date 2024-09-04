Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWOY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 5,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 28,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays upgraded Tullow Oil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

About Tullow Oil

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa, Europe, and South America. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.