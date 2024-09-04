Turbo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $245.10 Million (TURBO)

Turbo (TURBO) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Turbo token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Turbo has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Turbo has a market cap of $245.10 million and $47.80 million worth of Turbo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Turbo Token Profile

Turbo’s total supply is 69,000,000,000 tokens. Turbo’s official Twitter account is @turbotoadtoken. Turbo’s official website is turbotoken.io.

Buying and Selling Turbo

According to CryptoCompare, “Turbo (TURBO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Turbo has a current supply of 69,000,000,000 with 64,490,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Turbo is 0.0034335 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $46,545,126.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://turbotoken.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Turbo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Turbo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Turbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

