Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Hits New 52-Week High at $65.73

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.73 and last traded at $65.73, with a volume of 594060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. HSBC lifted their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.44 and a 200 day moving average of $58.55.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. Tyson Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -110.11%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 63,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,887,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,465,000 after purchasing an additional 446,904 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 100.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 149.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

