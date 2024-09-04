U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin Buys 2,000 Shares

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.09 per share, for a total transaction of $172,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,445.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

USPH traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $86.05. 94,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,191. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.08 and a fifty-two week high of $113.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.09%.

USPH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,158,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 292.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Southernsun Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 479,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,634,000 after buying an additional 26,758 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1,841.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 63,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,217,000 after buying an additional 60,645 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,072,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,065,000 after buying an additional 10,175 shares during the period.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

