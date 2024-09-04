UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Bought by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,951,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,696 shares during the period. UBS Group accounts for about 3.1% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $884,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UBS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in UBS Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 13,240,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,692,000 after acquiring an additional 663,673 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 28,494 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,678,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 496,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,246,000 after purchasing an additional 40,911 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $806,000.

Separately, StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UBS opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.22. UBS Group had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

