UDR (NYSE:UDR) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 6.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on UDR from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on UDR from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.82.

UDR stock opened at $44.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.22. UDR has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $45.10.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.53). UDR had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $415.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UDR will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $3,556,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,716 shares in the company, valued at $33,580,776.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

