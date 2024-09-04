UiPath (PATH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th. Analysts expect UiPath to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UiPath Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of PATH stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $16.86. UiPath has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $27.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PATH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Macquarie downgraded UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.94.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

