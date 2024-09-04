UMA (UMA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $20.72 Million

UMA (UMA) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. UMA has a market cap of $183.75 million and approximately $20.72 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One UMA token can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00003890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UMA Token Profile

UMA was first traded on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 120,829,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,431,693 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

Buying and Selling UMA

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA (UMA) is an open-source blockchain protocol for creating and trading decentralized financial contracts (synthetic assets). Created by a team of experts, UMA allows users to customize financial products on the blockchain, empowering DeFi applications.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

