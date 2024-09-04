UniFirst Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the textile maker on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 8.0% annually over the last three years. UniFirst has a payout ratio of 15.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get UniFirst alerts:

UniFirst Stock Performance

NYSE:UNF opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.06. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $197.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The textile maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.31. UniFirst had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $603.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,639.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other UniFirst news, major shareholder Cecelia Levenstein sold 9,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.29, for a total transaction of $1,491,971.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,940,639.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.30, for a total value of $132,512.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,490 shares of company stock worth $2,922,265 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.