United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UCBI

United Community Banks Stock Down 3.2 %

UCBI opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.90.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. United Community Banks had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. United Community Banks’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Community Banks will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in United Community Banks by 45.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at $429,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in United Community Banks by 4.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 148.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 221,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 132,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.