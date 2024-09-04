United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Shares Up 1.2%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $129.53 and last traded at $129.07. 1,464,135 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 4,233,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.50.

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $169.00 to $155.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $109.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPS. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 869.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

