Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Universal Music Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of UNVGY stock opened at 12.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.40. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 11.29 and a twelve month high of 15.85.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

