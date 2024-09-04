Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Universal Music Group (OTCMKTS:UNVGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Friday, November 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.
Universal Music Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of UNVGY stock opened at 12.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is 13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is 14.40. Universal Music Group has a twelve month low of 11.29 and a twelve month high of 15.85.
About Universal Music Group
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Universal Music Group
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- These 2 Sectors Could Provide Roadmap for the Market
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Own if You Are Bearish on The Market
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Is Wingstop The Perfect Fast Casual Restaurant Model?
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.