Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $68.65

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.65 and traded as low as $67.47. Utah Medical Products shares last traded at $67.99, with a volume of 4,400 shares.

Utah Medical Products Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 0.08.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 33.56%.

Utah Medical Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Utah Medical Products’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Utah Medical Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 32,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Utah Medical Products by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 22,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

