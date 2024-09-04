Vai (VAI) Price Down 1% This Week

Vai (VAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 3rd. During the last week, Vai has traded 1% lower against the US dollar. Vai has a total market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $18,546.89 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vai Profile

Vai’s launch date was November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 4,615,556 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io. Vai’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.

The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

Buying and Selling Vai

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

