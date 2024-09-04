VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Plans Interim Dividend of $0.11 (ASX:1GOV)

VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:1GOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Nordstrom’s Winning Formula: 3 Factors Behind the Stock’s Success
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- How to See Stocks the Way Warren Buffett Sees Stocks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold Long-Term
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 1-5 Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.