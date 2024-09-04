VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (FLOT) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11 on September 16th

VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF (ASX:FLOT – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Monday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 1st.
VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Nordstrom’s Winning Formula: 3 Factors Behind the Stock’s Success
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to See Stocks the Way Warren Buffett Sees Stocks
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold Long-Term
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Australian Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.