VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Position Decreased by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 2.1% of Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ferguson Shapiro LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,211,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

