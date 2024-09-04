Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 17,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VXF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.18. 7,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $131.80 and a one year high of $182.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

