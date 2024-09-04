Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is PACK Private Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 644,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,202 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 19.8% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 379.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,504,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,824,587. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.