Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lifted by Certus Wealth Management LLC

Certus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 204.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 7.2% of Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Certus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $9,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $392.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.