Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lifted by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,520,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,201,000 after acquiring an additional 196,363 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,580,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,041,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,784,000 after acquiring an additional 134,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,911,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,102,000 after purchasing an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $364.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $125.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $371.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.17.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

