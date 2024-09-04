Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Sage Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sage Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $28,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,664,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,431,000 after buying an additional 145,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,191,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,310,000 after acquiring an additional 125,284 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,421,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,769,000 after acquiring an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,461,000 after purchasing an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,069,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,368,000 after purchasing an additional 589,319 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.40. 1,204,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $252.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.25.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

