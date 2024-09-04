Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) Position Lowered by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50,320 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $79.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $67.47 and a one year high of $81.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

