Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Purchased by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,667,000 after acquiring an additional 98,144 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 467,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after purchasing an additional 62,398 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 447,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,288,000 after buying an additional 16,283 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $231.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $179.43 and a one year high of $239.61.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

