Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VOT traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.53. The stock had a trading volume of 42,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $179.43 and a 1-year high of $239.61.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

