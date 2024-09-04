Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Trimmed by Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.

Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 65.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWAN Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $194.25. 86,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,507. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.75 and a fifty-two week high of $201.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.65.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

