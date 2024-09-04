Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Lowered by Pacific Financial Group Inc.

Pacific Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $505.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $505.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $487.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $519.40.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
