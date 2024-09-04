Vawter Financial Ltd. Buys 430 Shares of JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP)

Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:JSCP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 949,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after buying an additional 69,998 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,409,000. 5th Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. 5th Street Advisors LLC now owns 451,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,995,000 after buying an additional 71,364 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 348,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 252,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 46,524 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JSCP opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.44. JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $44.83 and a 52-week high of $47.26. The company has a market cap of $429.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.06.

The JPMorgan Short Duration Core Plus ETF (JSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a portfolio of global fixed income securities of varying credit quality, and aims for a duration of three years or less. JSCP was launched on Mar 1, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

