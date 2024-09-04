Vawter Financial Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Vawter Financial Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for 1.3% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $163.13 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

