Vawter Financial Ltd. Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $330,977,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,929,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,596,000 after purchasing an additional 890,764 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 843,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,223,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $219,055,000 after buying an additional 756,464 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $186.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.38. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $188.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

