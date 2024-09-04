VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Price Performance
NASDAQ VBIV opened at $0.02 on Friday. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52.
About VBI Vaccines
